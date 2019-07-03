As Epizyme (EPZM) Stock Price Declined, Opaleye Management Upped Stake by $2.88 Million; Zeke Capital Advisors Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $446,040; Market Value Rose

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.12. About 716,407 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 55.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,907 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $362,000, down from 4,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 16.94 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 04/04/2018 – Mercury News: Apple poaches Google’s top AI executive to help Siri; 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: VHC,AAPL,PRGS,VRRM,JKS – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DIA, BA, AAPL, GS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Bearish Signs and Antitrust Tensions – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple’s Self-Driving Technology Project Might Get A Boost With Drive.ai’s Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: MEET,AAPL,RTEC,NANO,PCMI,NSIT,WAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 18,453 shares to 73,254 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.91 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zymeworks Inc by 50,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $890,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “You Should Not Miss Epizyme In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Epizyme Announces New Tazemetostat Clinical Data to be Presented in Oral Sessions at Multiple Upcoming Medical Meetings – Business Wire” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Epizyme launches equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Updated Epizyme data from tazemetostat Phase 2 trial ‘positive’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme: An Updated Investment Thesis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2018.