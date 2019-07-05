As Epizyme (EPZM) Stock Declined, Opaleye Management Boosted Stake by $2.88 Million; Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Cut Its Position in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) by $9.11 Million

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 5.11% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 510,684 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 17/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $EPZM another very underwhelming dataset 3% (2/61) ORR rather laughable in a biomarker enriched population Oh btw the drug also on clinical hold for causing secondary cancer; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 735,158 shares traded or 59.31% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 2% Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Board of Directors and Names New Chair; 15/03/2018 – Richland Source: St. Peter’s will have hands full with Cornerstone Christian in Division IV regional final; 19/03/2018 – Cornerstone Advisors Emphasizes Need for New Loan Product like Kasasa Loan™ in its Latest Report, “Reinventing Consumer Loans”; 28/03/2018 – Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc. Named the #11 Best Workplace in the Country in Financial Services & Insurance by Great Place to; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 553,937 shares. Primecap Com Ca reported 0.09% stake. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust holds 0% or 1,062 shares in its portfolio. 30 are held by Whittier Tru. Moreover, Amer Intl Gp has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 37,992 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Services Inc holds 203 shares. Signaturefd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 4,930 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 69,472 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 72,100 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 41,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Limited holds 0% or 203,200 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Moreover, Jennison Associate Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 91,220 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 275,000 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $30.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 340,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,209 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $66.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 16,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 929,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 35,423 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Qs Investors Lc invested in 0.04% or 63,075 shares. Profund Advsrs accumulated 45,685 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 3,785 were accumulated by Bluecrest Cap Mngmt. First Personal Services reported 96 shares. 29,144 are held by Sg Americas. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). 85,439 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Numerixs Technology holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) for 4,762 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 663,151 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Weiss Multi accumulated 0.1% or 75,000 shares.

