As Epizyme (EPZM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Decreased Its Position by $833,040; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shareholder Joel Isaacson & Company Lifted Its Stake by $1.11 Million

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 567,342 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 6,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 76,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $189.11. About 1.26M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Epizyme prices equity offerings; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) CEO Rob Bazemore on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Epizyme (EPZM) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q4 – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Epizyme to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why GameStop, Novavax, and Epizyme Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ab has invested 0.09% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 28,585 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs LP owns 0.01% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 35,737 shares. 1,062 were accumulated by Parkside Finance Comml Bank. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 342,862 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 742,433 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tekla Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 289,404 shares. 11,661 were accumulated by Legal General Group Public Limited. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 80,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 449,160 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc holds 35,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 130,300 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Artal Gru Sa holds 1.75 million shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 382,296 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt reported 1.2% stake. Strs Ohio holds 121,479 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 11,500 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 18,239 shares. 11,975 are owned by New England Research Mngmt Incorporated. Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 25,184 shares. Fiduciary Tru stated it has 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Granite Inv Prns Lc reported 0.24% stake. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 4,051 shares. Axa has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Martin Currie stated it has 0.36% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gm Advisory Gru Inc owns 1,435 shares. Raymond James Tru Na, a Florida-based fund reported 7,864 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 4,492 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Advt Div Inc (EVT) by 35,728 shares to 768,381 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 5,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,186 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. Another trade for 11,179 shares valued at $1.52 million was made by Demsey John on Thursday, January 31. PARSONS RICHARD D sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26M. Shares for $7.04 million were sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. MOSS SARA E sold $3.42M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5. Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96 million worth of stock or 98,262 shares. The insider O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12M.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yamana Gold: Like Watching Paint Dry – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “General Mills’ Shares Slide on Soggy 4th-Quarter Sales – GuruFocus.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.