As Epizyme (EPZM) Market Value Rose, Holder Consonance Capital Management LP Boosted Stake; Fj Capital Management Raised Its Stake in Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) as Market Valuation Rose

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 4.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.74 million, up from 3.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 1.69M shares traded or 116.65% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 20/04/2018 – DJ Epizyme Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPZM); 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Michael Giordano, M.D., to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 159,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.24 million, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 62,327 shares traded or 38.11% up from the average. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 325,550 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $51.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 864,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Meeder Asset holds 0% or 112 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 23,859 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.02% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 107,900 shares. Captrust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). State Street Corp invested in 3.07 million shares. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 1.68 million shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). 7.08M were reported by Vanguard Gru. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Millennium Management Lc invested in 4.65M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Tekla Capital Management Ltd Company owns 0.2% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 399,604 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 8,439 shares in its portfolio.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 155,791 shares to 207,000 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Invt Corp by 100,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $75,783 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold RVSB shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 14.11 million shares or 1.46% more from 13.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 166,638 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co invested in 31,381 shares. Moreover, Ajo Lp has 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Bailard Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Lsv Asset invested in 58,679 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 79,116 shares. 8,163 are owned by Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Globeflex Lp accumulated 32,208 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 0.01% or 1.76 million shares. 354 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 80 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Century Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). New York State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 13,500 shares or 0% of the stock.