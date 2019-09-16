As Epizyme (EPZM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Nea Management Company Has Decreased by $30.00 Million Its Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Increased Its Stake

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.94 million, down from 6.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 1.74 million shares traded or 122.93% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology; 14/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 32.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 311,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.88 million, up from 946,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Propertie (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 38,000 shares to 68,560 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,800 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Td Asset Management holds 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) or 21,394 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Ubs Asset Americas owns 44,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 14,989 shares. Moreover, Texas Treasury Safekeeping has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 5,287 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 316,862 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd holds 3.21 million shares. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.84% or 1.85 million shares in its portfolio. Harbourvest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 14,098 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 65,000 shares. 16,776 were reported by Shell Asset. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 306,908 shares. Nea Mngmt Communication Limited Liability holds 3.85% or 4.38M shares.