As Epizyme (EPZM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ghost Tree Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $420,000; Cvs Com (CVS) Market Valuation Declined While Orleans Capital Management Has Cut by $885,330 Its Position

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 819,286 shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 09/03/2018 Epizyme Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 21 Days; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Cvs Corp Com (CVS) by 76.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 16,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 5,075 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277,000, down from 21,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $64.3. About 9.13M shares traded or 14.10% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. to consider expanding Medicare drug price negotiation; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Epizyme (EPZM) Announces Grant Bogle and Victoria Richon, Ph.D to Board; Beth Seidenberg, MD to Step Down – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Epizyme Inc (EPZM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Epizyme Announces Board of Director Appointments to Support Continued Evolution and Growth – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Epizyme on go with tazemetostat NDA in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Updated Epizyme data from tazemetostat Phase 2 trial ‘positive’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 40,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $25.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arvinas Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 134,337 shares stake. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,141 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 82,272 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Management Serv Inc owns 203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 315,561 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 635,663 are held by Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 10,662 shares. Nea Ltd Llc invested in 4.38 million shares or 3.85% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Ameritas Partners has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Renaissance Lc invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CVS NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation â€“ CVS – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health rises on favorable court ruling in Aetna deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Rite Aid Stock Will Probably Underperform Alternatives – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Still Too Risky to Bet on Rite Aid Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.32 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 4,940 shares to 17,590 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).