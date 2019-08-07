As Epizyme (EPZM) Market Valuation Rose, Foresite Capital Management Ii Lowered by $833,040 Its Stake; Francisco Partners Management LP Has Cut Its Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Position by $677,406

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 222,349 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: U.S.-based Enrollment of New Patients Into Tazemetostat Studies Temporarily on Hold; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 84,503 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 30/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GAIN CAPITAL TO SELL GTX ECN BUSINESS TO DEUTSCHE BöRSE GROUP’S FX UNIT, 360T; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Doesn’t Expect New Regulations to Have Material Adverse Effect on Overall Fincl Results; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL EXPANDS CRYPTOCURRENCY OFFERING; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M

