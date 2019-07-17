As Epizyme (EPZM) Market Valuation Declined, Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Decreased Stake by $833,040; Nike Class B (NKE) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Decreased Its Holding by $490,980 as Market Value Declined

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 69,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.53. About 163,879 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has declined 28.37% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme: FDA Issued Partial Clinical Hold Affecting New Enrollment; 17/05/2018 – Epizyme to Present New Tazemetostat Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and the European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 05/04/2018 – EPIZYME, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Will Update Informed Consent, Investigator’s Brochure and Study Protocols

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 5,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,943 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 66,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.23. About 858,654 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Sportswear Stocks Knocking It Out of the Park – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trade In Focus Ahead Of G20 As Market Digests Walgreens, Conagra Results; Nike Waiting In The Wings – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Impinj Shares Rose More Than 15% in June – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Common (NYSE:CE) by 8,125 shares to 17,380 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,320 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tctc Hldgs Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Corda Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 113,792 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.34% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tennessee-based Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Summit Financial Strategies reported 3,369 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 1.76% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 106,148 shares. American stated it has 416,118 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.61% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The New York-based Edgewood Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.95% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 125 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Inc Ca. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Badgley Phelps Bell invested in 5,452 shares or 0.03% of the stock. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.05% or 46,381 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold EPZM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 74.53 million shares or 18.81% more from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 660,128 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 553,937 shares. Bluemountain Capital Lc owns 55,900 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.77M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Redmile Lc holds 7.69M shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust & reported 1,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 101,959 shares. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 203,200 shares. Nea Management owns 6.88M shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 13,691 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 65,752 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Com owns 181,900 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru Com has 0% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 30 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,302 shares.