As Epam Systems (EPAM) Stock Value Rose, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Boosted by $3.34 Million Its Position; Sands Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $13.82 Million

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 91,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $535.71M, down from 3.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.06 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 30/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aim; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT, BUY-OUT OPTION WITH MYONEXUS; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 19,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 368,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.79 million, up from 349,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $178.92. About 328,105 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson stated it has 5,065 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc has 13,963 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 417,341 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Halsey Ct owns 14,381 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 7,716 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Cap Investors has invested 0.08% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Piedmont Advisors reported 3,851 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Macquarie Group Limited reported 0.11% stake. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 0.06% or 6,887 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Moreover, Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,500 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13,689 shares to 30,126 shares, valued at $859,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 49,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 737,742 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.55 million activity. 1,300 shares were bought by Barry Richard, worth $159,250 on Monday, August 12. $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares were bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN. On Monday, September 9 BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 2,000 shares.

