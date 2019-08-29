As Epam Systems (EPAM) Stock Rose, Maryland Capital Management Has Cut by $455,455 Its Holding; North Star Investment Management Increases Stake in Caterpillar Del Com (CAT)

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (CAT) by 93.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 9,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 18,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 9,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $117.65. About 1.73M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 2,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 135,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.97M, down from 138,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $192.5. About 114,971 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Ent Serv holds 269 shares. 4,916 were reported by Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Victory Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 310,804 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated holds 6,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 89,748 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Llc holds 1.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 576,883 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Com Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 680,762 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co holds 1,291 shares. 8,507 are owned by Mirae Asset Invs Ltd. Aperio Group Lc has 9,870 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 507,689 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,405 shares to 165,102 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Bk N A (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advsrs Corp invested in 0% or 2,385 shares. 226 were accumulated by Horrell Capital Mgmt. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,968 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Lc owns 534,683 shares. Schulhoff And Incorporated holds 0.13% or 1,750 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 249,390 shares. Comm Bank & Trust invested in 118,553 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 114,484 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Natixis Limited Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 61,101 were accumulated by Greystone Managed Invests. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 305,135 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0.17% or 4,496 shares. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America, a New York-based fund reported 1,660 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 1,460 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) by 222,120 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,632 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).