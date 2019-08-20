As Epam Systems (EPAM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake as Stock Declined

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $192.79. About 108,198 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.0; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $146.1. About 3.37M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – QTR-END REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY $20.4 BLN, UP 36% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 405.83 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

