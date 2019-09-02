As Epam Systems (EPAM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $455,455; Maple Capital Management Upped Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $318,742 as Share Price Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 76,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 2,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 135,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.97M, down from 138,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $191.33. About 138,473 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.18 million for 43.09 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,592 shares to 7,720 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.