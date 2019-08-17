As Epam Systems (EPAM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kames Capital Plc Has Cut Its Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Raised Holding

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 2,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 338,614 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.26 million, down from 340,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $188.02. About 242,963 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 85,765 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $66.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,043 shares, and has risen its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital Mngmt owns 135,812 shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Mirae Asset Global Invs Com Ltd holds 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 8,507 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 1,429 shares in its portfolio. 2.59M were reported by World. Logan Capital Mngmt invested in 70,636 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 34,571 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 68,272 shares. Old National State Bank In stated it has 2,179 shares. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Stifel accumulated 0.01% or 17,420 shares. 6,663 are held by Comml Bank.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12,050 shares to 101,250 shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nam Tai Property Inc (NYSE:NTP) by 210,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.56M shares, and cut its stake in Callable.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 108,299 shares. 45,367 are owned by Advisory Network. Dean Invest Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 42,861 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Bronson Point Lc invested in 40,000 shares or 3.03% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mgmt holds 14,919 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Prudential Fin reported 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scotia reported 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,525 were accumulated by Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Perkins Coie Co stated it has 29,338 shares. Park National Corporation Oh holds 311,350 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd has 2.29% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bsw Wealth Partners reported 10,400 shares. California-based Aperio Grp Inc Llc has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bath Savings reported 1.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).