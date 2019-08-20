As Epam Systems (EPAM) Share Value Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Holding by $376,025; Apple Com (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Green Square Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $15.41 Million

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 352,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.60 million, down from 354,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $193.53. About 282,352 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 67.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 81,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 38,969 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, down from 120,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $210.8. About 20.49M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,265 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Management Ltd Llc Delaware invested in 0.01% or 492 shares. 109,068 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 183,055 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 47,000 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Com invested in 0.07% or 19,242 shares. Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.69% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 13,631 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 7,453 shares stake. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc reported 4,916 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Hartwell J M Limited Partnership stated it has 10.84% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 34,400 shares. 22,316 were reported by Profit Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Tcw Gru holds 0.31% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 190,972 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.06% or 738,848 shares. 1,429 were accumulated by First Republic Invest Mngmt.

