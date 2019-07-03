As Epam Systems (EPAM) Market Value Rose, Bernzott Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position by $2.75 Million; American Century Companies Cut Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $46.34 Million

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 586,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.01M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $320.42M, down from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 3.91M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 16,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 150,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, down from 166,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Epam Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $177.13. About 374,046 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) by 253,080 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $23.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) by 6,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 894,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,110 are held by M&T Bankshares. Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd Llc reported 224 shares stake. 1.96 million were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Sei Invests holds 15,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 7,047 shares. Stone Run Cap Ltd Liability holds 33,500 shares. Los Angeles Equity Rech reported 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Aqr Management Limited Liability Company invested in 100,681 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 101,205 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 200 shares. Moreover, Summit Creek Advsr Llc has 3.25% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Blair William And Il holds 0.02% or 15,724 shares. Cambridge Invest holds 1,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99 million for 45.65 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPAM Systems, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EPAM Expands Education and Learning Offerings With Acquisition of Competentum – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) CEO, President, Chairman Arkadiy Dobkin Sold $22.1 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of EPAM Systems, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:EPAM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart & Patten Comm Limited Liability Company has invested 4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 8,065 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance invested in 0.4% or 110,223 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 10,099 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate stated it has 30,227 shares. Family Firm owns 4,305 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fruth reported 1.2% stake. Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 1.52% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Coldstream Capital Mngmt holds 0.33% or 46,586 shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt owns 27,765 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability reported 740 shares. First United Bankshares Trust reported 1.04% stake. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 1.88% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 430,557 shares. 49,558 were accumulated by Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Limited Liability. Pioneer Trust National Bank N A Or stated it has 2.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 21,476 shares to 389,324 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 29,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42 million worth of stock or 177,457 shares.