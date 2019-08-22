As Epam Sys (EPAM) Valuation Rose, Holder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Cut by $19.89 Million Its Position; As Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Value Rose, Holder Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Trimmed Holding

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 117,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 324,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.88M, down from 442,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $195.6. About 117,044 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Now Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of at Least 27%; at Least 25% Constant Currency; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 16,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 52,712 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 68,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 2.19 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Gru Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,882 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Liability has invested 2.86% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Summit Creek Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.25% or 107,726 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,000 shares. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% stake. Cwm Lc owns 12 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 21,349 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 14,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Lc reported 0.03% stake. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 353,377 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Republic Invest Management holds 1,429 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 47,674 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $84.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 87,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 23.47 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 6,600 shares to 112,962 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,529 shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 1.55M shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.23% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2.42M shares. Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.39% or 31,073 shares. Pggm Investments holds 943,360 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 32,256 shares stake. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 111,619 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 105,710 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 153,455 shares. Moreover, Meridian Counsel has 0.23% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Semper Augustus Group Incorporated Ltd Company has 3.84% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 174,526 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Llc holds 78,087 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 323,701 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Co has 0.61% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).