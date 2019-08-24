As Epam Sys (EPAM) Valuation Rose, Atika Capital Management Has Upped Position by $1.32 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Consolidated Investment Group Decreased Its Holding by $1.90 Million as Share Value Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 34,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $7.26 during the last trading session, reaching $188.24. About 323,217 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron: Spot Prices Up, More Important Contract Down – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Micron Stock Will Head Higher Eventually, but Donâ€™t Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 26.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Maverick Ltd has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Synovus Fincl invested in 0.04% or 59,632 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Leavell Mgmt Incorporated, Alabama-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 22.18M shares. 3.83M were accumulated by Coatue Management Ltd Liability Com. Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.17M shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.26% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd holds 1.43% or 91,333 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.91 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.12% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 723,672 shares. Architects reported 200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,000 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EPAM Supports Scratch Conference Europe, Advancing Tech Education Among Children Around The World – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ben Franklin’s Global Opportunity Philadelphia Fund Makes First Investments – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPAM Acquires Competentum For EdTech System – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance, The World’s Largest Commercial Blockchain Association – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,544 are owned by Bamco New York. Da Davidson And Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 2,271 shares. Advisory Service Net Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 131 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Company reported 533,762 shares stake. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 3,738 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 4,069 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Cap Fund Mgmt reported 5,254 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated has 310,804 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 37,661 are owned by Mitchell Cap. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 120 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 3,609 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma holds 0.05% or 680,762 shares. Grandeur Peak Advisors Ltd has 349,192 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (NYSE:DBD) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Galapagos Nv.