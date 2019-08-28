As Epam Sys (EPAM) Valuation Rose, 1832 Asset Management LP Upped Stake; As Us Concrete (Put) (USCR) Shares Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Decreased by $1.03 Million Its Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 513,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.63M, up from 494,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $189.9. About 132,946 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Us Concrete Inc (Put) (USCR) by 75.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 9,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $342,000, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Us Concrete Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $647.56M market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.87. About 130,008 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q EBITDA $36M; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 09/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-BORAL AGREES TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS-BLD.AX; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Kevin R. Kohutek Is Now Serving as Vice President, Finance and Treasurer; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 411,717 shares to 431,517 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 32,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,798 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 14,740 shares to 98,600 shares, valued at $16.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 320,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.11M shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.