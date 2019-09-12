As Epam Sys (EPAM) Stock Rose, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Decreased Position; Globeflex Capital LP Has Cut Holding in Stoneridge (SRI) by $1.18 Million as Share Price Rose

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 38,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 54,463 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 92,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $900.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 80,709 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 22/05/2018 – Stoneridge Moves China Operations to Accommodate Growing Demand

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $433,000, down from 5,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.37. About 93,800 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR AT LEAST $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q REV AT LEAST $445M, EST. $440.5M; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Analysts await Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SRI’s profit will be $10.40 million for 21.63 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Stoneridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $63.51 million for 41.30 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

