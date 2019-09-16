As Epam Sys (EPAM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $14.09 Million; As Celanese (CE) Valuation Rose, Holder Petroleum & Resources Increased Holding

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 165.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 28,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 46,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $124.15. About 403,348 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Were Unable to Reach Agreement With European Commission on Acceptable Conditions; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 81,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 281,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.77M, down from 363,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $181.72. About 84,910 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $583.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 15,500 shares to 172,700 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,700 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.88M for 40.93 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 4,051 shares to 60,524 shares, valued at $13.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings.