As Epam Sys (EPAM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Castleark Management Has Boosted Holding; Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Has Cut Stake by $108.85 Million as Stock Value Declined

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 7202.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 85,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 86,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.04 million, up from 1,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $181.12. About 73,064 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 57.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.91M, down from 99,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $863.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $38.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1746.4. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd stated it has 1,339 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 73,738 shares. 131,097 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 10,305 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 45,980 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 176,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust stated it has 52,034 shares. Alps Advisors Inc holds 0% or 2,312 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 25,006 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 39,866 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 417 are held by Synovus Fin Corporation. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,044 shares.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37,605 shares to 127,043 shares, valued at $10.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 92,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,209 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $786.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 11,989 shares to 36,087 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM) by 134,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.91 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.