As Eog Resources (EOG) Valuation Declined, Page Arthur B Has Raised Holding; Kinross Gold (KGC) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 3,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 18,130 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 14,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $79.62. About 1.48M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 118,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 610,194 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 728,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 12.92 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – CO IS “PLEASED” TO RESOLVE MATTER RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS THROUGH AN AGREED-UPON CEASE AND DESIST ORDER; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Russia operations remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Gold Prices at 6 Year High Due to US-China Trade Policies – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinross Gold: Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Results – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks that Broke Yearly Highs Friday Morning – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinross Gold Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 34,040 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $25.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).