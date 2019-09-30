As Eog Resources (EOG) Valuation Declined, Blue Edge Capital Upped by $347.39 Million Its Holding; Nordea Investment Management Ab Stake in Legg Mason (LM) Has Trimmed by $2.07 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 39.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 3,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 13,113 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22B, up from 9,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $74.23. About 1.60M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 54,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 151,092 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.78M, down from 205,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 148,071 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Stockholders’ Equity Was $3.9 Billion at March 31; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES INVESTIGATION IN SEC FILING TODAY; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed; 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q EPS 86c; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Gp has 1.10 million shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. 933,006 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement. Osborne Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.77% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 9,410 are held by Spc Inc. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 270,638 shares. 9,798 were accumulated by Thompson Investment Mngmt. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.63% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 39,069 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman. Private Wealth Partners Limited Company holds 114,852 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Essex Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.48% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Btr stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9,923 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 773,533 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il reported 8,200 shares. Atlanta L L C invested in 0% or 5,611 shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $285.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc by 42 shares to 12,765 shares, valued at $1.07 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VEU) by 15,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,647 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value (MGV).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.87M for 10.68 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

