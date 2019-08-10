As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Waverton Investment Management LTD Raised Stake; As Honeywell (HON) Shares Rose, Holder Wesbanco Bank Has Cut Its Holding by $690,776

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought 48,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 788,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.08 million, up from 739,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell (HON) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc analyzed 4,372 shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 128,668 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.45 million, down from 133,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Honeywell for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $122.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 19/04/2018 – ABB's first quarter profit beats forecasts; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

