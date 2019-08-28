As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Price Declined, Northeast Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.07 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.24 Million

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 11,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 62,035 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 50,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.52. About 2.76 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 10,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 629,429 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.53 million, down from 639,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 3.40 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,602 shares. 20.29M were reported by World Investors. Lathrop Inv Management Corp reported 3,331 shares stake. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 0.55% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Piedmont holds 136,811 shares. Burns J W New York reported 65,481 shares. 141,568 were reported by Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Liability Corporation. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Nj holds 65,431 shares. Baker Ellis Asset holds 0.45% or 13,075 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Co accumulated 43,693 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Company reported 110,720 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc owns 1.67 million shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Check Cap Mgmt Inc Ca reported 3,127 shares stake. Weatherstone Capital Mngmt owns 3,158 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 124,404 shares to 203,404 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,834 are held by Sumitomo Life Ins. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 36,800 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,708 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.6% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bancshares Of America Corporation De has 4.88M shares. Jones Fincl Lllp accumulated 0% or 22,116 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% or 104 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 10,184 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Adirondack Tru invested in 144 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Marco Management Lc holds 0.1% or 5,941 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bb&T Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 19,365 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Management accumulated 54,614 shares or 1.03% of the stock.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,868 shares to 199,727 shares, valued at $33.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,829 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).