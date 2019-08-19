As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Declined, Puzo Michael J Has Upped Holding; Shannon River Fund Management Raised Ehealth (EHTH) Holding by $16.31 Million

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 969,756 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 105.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 263,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 511,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90 million, up from 248,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $105.99. About 209,640 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 8,450 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 17,405 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation invested in 28,981 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Inc owns 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 3,528 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs stated it has 300 shares. Federated Pa has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 241 shares. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.18 million shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 296,266 were reported by Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 624 shares. Grp One Trading LP has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Company owns 232,927 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,180 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares to 77,748 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,226 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).