As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Declined, Ls Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position; Textron (TXT) Position Held by Ing Groep Nv

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 101,101 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, down from 105,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $77.55. About 4.82 million shares traded or 39.78% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 23.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 6,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 34,953 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 28,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 1.48 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – INCLUDED IN BUSINESS SALE TO EMERSON ARE ALL TEXTRON TOOLS & TEST BUSINESSES AND BRANDS; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Bell Revenue $752M, Up 8%; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q DELIVERIES: 36 JETS VS 35 1Q17; 29 TURBOPROPS VS 20; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.95 TO $3.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,168 shares to 109,081 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com owns 6.12M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Comm holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 41,706 shares. Cap Fund reported 3,762 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 20,983 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 22,571 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 2.30M shares in its portfolio. Montag A Associates Inc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Timber Creek Management Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Middleton & Communications Inc Ma holds 0.46% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 30,244 shares. 33,365 are owned by Eagle Ltd Llc. Quantitative Management Ltd Llc holds 0.38% or 68,600 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wesbanco Fincl Bank reported 161,162 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd accumulated 6.02 million shares. Moreover, Umb Bancorporation N A Mo has 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 61,515 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9,010 shares to 2,815 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 11,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,242 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).