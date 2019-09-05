As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Declined, Inverness Counsel Has Raised Its Holding; As Autonation (AN) Valuation Rose, Force Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $968,870

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 58,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 330,771 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48M, up from 272,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 541,630 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 141,036 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 141,724 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Lc stated it has 0.69% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bridges Inv Incorporated, a Nebraska-based fund reported 120,448 shares. Suntrust Banks has 191,865 shares. F&V Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 5,100 shares or 0.28% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 1.77M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Capital Innovations Lc invested in 5,745 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.09% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 15,954 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.07% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 465,823 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd owns 0.06% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 87,310 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc has invested 1.43% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 7,058 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Americas has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 60,280 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.04% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 106,650 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly&Co (NYSE:LLY) by 26,040 shares to 3,870 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL) by 14,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 801,061 shares, and cut its stake in Netease Com Inc Adr (NASDAQ:NTES).

