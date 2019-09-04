As Eog Resources (EOG) Stock Declined, Holder Icon Advisers Has Lowered Its Stake; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Stake as Shares Rose

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 111,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, down from 137,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $75.44. About 199,902 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 2,649 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 4,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $235.52. About 303,366 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 115,148 shares to 515,815 shares, valued at $16.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $213.67 million for 22.39 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has 44,992 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 35,846 shares. Stifel holds 0.1% or 99,763 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 48 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Sigma Investment Counselors Inc owns 10,266 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pennsylvania Trust holds 48,433 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Logan stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 940 were reported by Fiera Capital. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 2.83M shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 26,721 shares. Profund Llc reported 4,750 shares. L And S Advsrs Inc, California-based fund reported 2,054 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 2.44M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 106,650 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 97,205 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 81,595 shares. Conning owns 0.03% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 11,060 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 15,954 shares. Moreover, Reaves W H And Company has 1.12% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 355,278 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 0.15% or 6,844 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 290,173 shares. Amarillo Bancshares reported 7,864 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 182,237 shares. Ls Invest Llc holds 0.6% or 101,101 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 23,957 shares. B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 436,315 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 6,258 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,700 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) by 213,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Income Trust (BKT).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.07M for 15.21 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.