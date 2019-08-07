As Eog Resources (EOG) Shares Declined, Holder Motco Increased Holding; As Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) Share Value Rose, Granahan Investment Management Raised by $779,372 Its Position

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 35,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.25% . The hedge fund held 358,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 322,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Chuy’s Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $22.73. About 227,851 shares traded or 62.17% up from the average. Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has declined 26.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CHUY News: 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.0% TO 1.5%; 08/05/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $93.9M; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $93.9M, EST. $94.6M; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 4Q EPS 93C, EST. 20C; 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 23C; 08/03/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.3% AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016; 08/03/2018 – Chuy’s Holdings 4Q Rev $96M; 08/03/2018 Chuy’s Holdings 4Q EPS 93c; 10/05/2018 – Chuy’s Appoints Steve Hislop as Chairman and Jon Howie as a Director

Motco increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 36,186 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 32,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 4.82 million shares traded or 39.78% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 12,060 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). South State, South Carolina-based fund reported 7,742 shares. 60,000 were reported by Bp Public Limited Co. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 2.77% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 800,368 shares. Moreover, White Pine Capital Ltd has 0.36% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 10,404 shares. Howland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.68% or 87,393 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts reported 15,057 shares. Dean Assocs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.7% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lincoln Natl reported 0.01% stake. Atlanta Management Com L L C stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). American Registered Invest Advisor holds 7,210 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Principal Financial owns 915,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Management stated it has 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). The France-based Cap Fund Mgmt has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 1,500 shares to 3,386 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,909 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 3,853 shares to 49,234 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 23,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 498,543 shares, and cut its stake in Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CHUY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 17.05 million shares or 3.20% more from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited invested in 74,050 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 3,486 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,924 shares in its portfolio. 46,998 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Goldman Sachs holds 60,304 shares. Magnetar Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc has 1,081 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 213,643 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Renaissance Llc owns 303,400 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 17,532 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 20,677 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY). Ameriprise has 214,777 shares.

