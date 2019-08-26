As Eog Resources (EOG) Share Value Declined, Estabrook Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $571,080; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position Maintained by Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 369,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.74M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 1.28M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 6 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1,393 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.59M, down from 1,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 1.57 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,250 shares to 3,350 shares, valued at $191.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 1,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (Walt) Productions (NYSE:DIS).

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.90M shares to 18,115 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 292,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.28M shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.