As Eog Resources (EOG) Share Price Declined, Puzo Michael J Upped Holding; Old Republic International Boosted Its Smuckers J M (SJM) Position by $928,000

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Smuckers J M (SJM) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 232,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.03M, up from 224,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Smuckers J M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $112.55. About 335,449 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises JM Smucker Rtg Otlk To Stable From Positive; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 22/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF THREE ILLNESS REPORTS, CO INITIATED VOLUNTARY RECALL OF DOG TREATS; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone; 14/05/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION,; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.24% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J.M. Smucker Looks Like A Compelling Value Play – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Investment holds 2,166 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance Com has 58,920 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 0% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 134,058 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp. Nordea Inv, Sweden-based fund reported 94,882 shares. 2,623 are held by Counselors. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 16,823 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Global invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. 378,352 are held by Wedge L LP Nc. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc owns 13,521 shares. 1,889 were reported by Rampart Inv Management Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company. Winfield Associate Inc holds 4,465 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank Of Aus has invested 0.02% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Palouse Management Incorporated reported 57,704 shares.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 800,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 497,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,053 shares to 61,672 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,769 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 5.24M shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc has 37,994 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 1,234 shares. 26,026 are held by D L Carlson Inv Grp Incorporated. Cetera Advisor Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,212 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 440,621 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Tributary Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 4,520 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Massachusetts Fin Ser Ma holds 9.53 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation invested in 168,826 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc owns 2.82 million shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 12,027 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund has 0.24% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.83% or 129,942 shares.