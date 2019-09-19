As Eog Resources (EOG) Market Value Declined, Viking Fund Management Boosted Holding by $5.12 Million; Argent Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Callaway Golf (ELY)

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 78.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.65M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82. About 301,483 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf (ELY) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 28,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 201,885 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.46M, up from 173,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 104,590 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold ELY shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 84.69 million shares or 7.81% more from 78.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $324,630 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $151,400 were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III on Monday, May 20. $73,750 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) was bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L on Thursday, May 23.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26,512 shares to 336,754 shares, valued at $66.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 79,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

