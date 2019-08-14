As Eog Resources (EOG) Market Value Declined, Johnson Investment Counsel Has Decreased by $460,180 Its Holding; Mattel (Put) (MAT) Holder Silverback Asset Management Lifted Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 61,198 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, down from 66,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 3.65M shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 3.95M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel Bond Transaction Improves Liquidity; 16/04/2018 – Mattel Inc expected to post a loss of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Mattel’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Mattel’s Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over the Next 12-18 Mos; 14/05/2018 – Childhood love, adult outrage drive Barbie jewelry artist; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Files Patent Infringement Suit Vs Mattel; 08/05/2018 – MAT BOARD REQUESTS 13M SHRS FOR AUG. ANNUAL EQUITY GRANT AWARDS

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Equity Etf (SCHD) by 7,481 shares to 14,532 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 8,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.81 million activity. 71,425 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Kreiz Ynon on Thursday, February 21. $418,800 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J on Friday, February 22. 20,000 shares were bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J, worth $279,000.