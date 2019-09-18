As Eog Resources (EOG) Market Value Declined, Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Increased Position; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Mcdonalds Com (MCD) by $346,311 as Market Value Rose

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc bought 1,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 4,357 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, up from 2,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $209.04. About 809,080 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 19/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 41.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 563,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.73 million, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 1.40M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) by 75,600 shares to 495,009 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 13,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,600 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 173,083 are held by Reaves W H And Inc. Jag Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 22,290 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 107,656 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Comerica Financial Bank reported 113,236 shares. Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership owns 28,675 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Private Trust Co Na reported 17,292 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd stated it has 4,640 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund reported 12,102 shares stake. Conning reported 9,654 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.03% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 2.30M shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 17,303 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.49% or 3.26 million shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm New York has invested 0.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Beese Fulmer Invest Management Incorporated owns 54,374 shares.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,826 shares to 26,153 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.