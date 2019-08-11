As Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Share Value Declined, Corbyn Investment Management Upped Its Stake; Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Share Value Declined While Kemnay Advisory Services Has Decreased Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.37. About 2.41M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 28,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 11,162 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293,000, down from 39,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 395,368 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS 56c; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports February 2018 Traffic Statistics; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Capacity Up 7.3%; 30/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation; 12/03/2018 – HA SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 4.0% TO UP 5.0%, SAW UP 3.0% TO UP 5.0%; 30/05/2018 – Fareportal Continues to Lead the Travel Industry in Ancillary Attachment Capabilities in New Integration with Hawaiian Airlines; 09/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS SAYS MARCH 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 86.5%, UP 1.5 PTS; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Total Operations Capacity Up 4.6%; 27/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 44,293 shares to 83,808 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold HA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.00 million shares or 2.87% more from 42.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 71,565 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 31,100 shares. American Intll Group reported 36,991 shares stake. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Lc holds 195,411 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0.04% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 61,429 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Pcl holds 11,264 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Leuthold Gru Lc has invested 0.06% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 37,792 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.1% or 38,633 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.06% or 106,102 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 195,300 shares.

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hawaiian Airlines: The Alpha Story Repeats – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Westhaven Drills 52.22 Metres of 5.13 g/t Gold in Second Vein Zone at Shovelnose – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Novavax Reaches Agreement with the FDA on Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Design for NanoFlu – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Hawaiian Holdings (HA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Tupperware Brands, Silicon Laboratories, and Hawaiian Holdings Slumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Here’s How EOG Resources Might Perform In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why EOG Resources Could Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources – Reasons To Be Long – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris And Com Ca has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Syntal Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.27% stake. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 774,771 shares. The Missouri-based Enterprise Fin Svcs Corporation has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.16% or 140,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp holds 0.7% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 6.03 million shares. 602 are held by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Tru Company Of Vermont owns 5,054 shares. Sailingstone Prtnrs Limited Com has 86,036 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.12% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 61,198 shares. Bath Savings Trust Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 6,841 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 60,817 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & reported 91,374 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt accumulated 120,448 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 54,728 shares to 305,447 shares, valued at $24.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J2 Global (Jcom) (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 13,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,277 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ).