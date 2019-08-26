As Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Share Price Declined, Corbyn Investment Management Increased Position by $388,360; Bard Associates Raised I D Systems (IDSY) Stake by $1.12 Million

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 18,293 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 18/05/2018 – l.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company's stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.03. About 1.66M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha" on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.'s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com's news article titled: "Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St." with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc. (Cndt) by 31,548 shares to 763,969 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh) by 6,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,761 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $851,738 activity. $61,201 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Frumberg Charles on Friday, March 15. 8,000 shares were bought by Brodsky Michael, worth $49,437. WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS had bought 19,000 shares worth $97,835. Formant Christopher also bought $14,725 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) on Tuesday, March 19.