As Eog Res (EOG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sanders Capital Trimmed Its Position; Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Decreased Its Stake

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 450,494 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 158,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,719 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.43M, down from 267,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 2.53 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG)

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 19.15% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.47 per share. RCII’s profit will be $30.27M for 12.28 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.08% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.07 million for 14.83 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

