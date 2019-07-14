As Eog Res (EOG) Valuation Declined, Pittenger & Anderson Increased Position by $1.73 Million; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose While Buckhead Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.37 Million Its Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 87,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 89.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 18,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,410 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, up from 20,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.9. About 2.28 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 37,896 shares to 111,920 shares, valued at $5.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93 million on Tuesday, February 5. Coombe Gary A sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20 million. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock. PELTZ NELSON had sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77M. Shares for $3.90 million were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31. $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde invested in 0.14% or 3,095 shares. Tctc Holdg Limited Co reported 0.43% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Keystone Planning has invested 4.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,015 shares. Centurylink Mgmt has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Leisure Cap Management reported 1.48% stake. Sonata Group Incorporated accumulated 3,114 shares. Moreover, West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 1.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 19,505 shares. Assetmark invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 47,832 are held by Allen Invest Management Ltd Liability Company. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il stated it has 733,356 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,520 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated has invested 0.39% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guinness Asset Management Ltd stated it has 3.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,643 were accumulated by Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares to 380 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.