As Eog Res (EOG) Valuation Declined, Meridian Management Co Has Upped by $427,500 Its Stake; Tenor Capital Management Has Increased Gopro (GPRO) Holding by $1.15 Million

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $590.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 4.61 million shares traded or 16.69% up from the average. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHARE 34C; EST. LOSS 36C; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 03/05/2018 – Ryder Provides College Athletes a Career Path to “Go Pro” Outside of Sports; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO); 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 22/03/2018 – GOPRO – JABIL TO LEVERAGE CO’S REFERENCE DESIGN, IP TO PRODUCE CAMERA LENS & SENSOR MODULES FOR INCORPORATION INTO GOPRO-APPROVED THIRD-PARTY PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON GAAP SHR $ 0.34; 26/04/2018 – GoPro CEO sees salary slashed to $1 after dire 2017; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.7. About 1.29 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp

