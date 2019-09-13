As Eog Res (EOG) Valuation Declined, Holder Taurus Asset Management Has Raised Stake; Redmond Asset Management Position in Bio Techne Com (TECH) Cut as Share Value Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 23.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 43,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 224,692 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.93 million, up from 181,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.68. About 3.19M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp Com (TECH) by 35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 3,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 7,274 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 11,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $199.92. About 169,926 shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research

Analysts await Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 14.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.78 per share. TECH’s profit will be $33.72M for 56.16 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Bio-Techne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.24% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $132,530 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $37,000 was made by Kummeth Charles R. on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold TECH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 34.46 million shares or 0.32% less from 34.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,200 were accumulated by Picton Mahoney Asset Management. Principal Financial Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 168,926 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 7,274 shares. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 0% or 650 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 3,795 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 13,639 were reported by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Lpl Financial Limited Co stated it has 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Lateef Investment Management LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 31,402 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Chicago Equity Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 7,425 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 12,650 shares. Champlain Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 1.27% or 727,195 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $733.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40,270 shares to 260,404 shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 111,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,819 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 125 shares. Sei Invs Company invested in 127,610 shares. Gagnon Limited Liability owns 3,483 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 64,222 shares. Grimes & holds 0.61% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 86,444 shares. Cap Ca reported 0.6% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Monetary Management Inc holds 0.5% or 14,057 shares. 28,565 were accumulated by Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability Co. Blair William & Il has invested 0.58% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc accumulated 162,998 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Colonial Advsrs invested 0.13% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Quantbot Technology LP accumulated 63,400 shares. Axiom Investors Limited Liability Co De reported 452,680 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 93,500 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.65% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

