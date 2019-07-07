As Eog Res (EOG) Valuation Declined, Holder Castleark Management Has Decreased Stake; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Value Declined While Artal Group Sa Boosted by $66.70 Million Its Stake

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 85.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 256,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,430 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 299,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.34 million shares traded or 48.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 725% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 1.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.84 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 245,125 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $30.56 million activity. 5,000 Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares with value of $190,250 were bought by Zakrzewski Joseph S.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (Call) (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.09% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 208,333 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 4,700 shares. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 123 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 2,958 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). The Vermont-based Birchview Cap LP has invested 0.55% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Moreover, First Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 16,238 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 4,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 16,001 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Wellington Management Gru Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Farallon Capital Management Ltd reported 2.38 million shares stake.

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Announces Departure of CMO Robert Zeldin – StreetInsider.com” published on April 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Geron Stock Up More Than 50% in 2019 So Far: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG), Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Announce FDA Accepts Luspatercept BLA in Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Beta-Thalassemia – StreetInsider.com” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acceleron’s ACE-083 an Orphan Drug for inherited neurological disorder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 63,532 shares to 156,771 shares, valued at $19.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 183,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.07 million for 15.06 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOG Resources – An Impressive Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Carmignac Gestion holds 0.6% or 543,118 shares in its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Mgmt invested in 1.03% or 54,614 shares. Greystone Managed has 0.43% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Parkside Bancorporation Tru owns 432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De stated it has 119,919 shares. Fenimore Asset Management owns 800,368 shares. Mitchell Cap Management invested in 15,457 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Texas Permanent School Fund has 112,846 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Central Savings Bank And Trust owns 13,423 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group holds 0.17% or 45.17M shares in its portfolio. Putnam Ltd has 885,142 shares. Torray Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ranger Inv LP holds 675 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity.