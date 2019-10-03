As Eog Res (EOG) Valuation Declined, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Decreased Position; As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Value Rose, American Financial Group Decreased Stake by $18.68 Million

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 162,137 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11 million, down from 182,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.42. About 223,114 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 38.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 352,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 560,624 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.07M, down from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 171,731 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group scandal revolves around “must-run” speeches warning about the dangers of fake news on mainstream media; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Expects 2017-18 Avg Synergized Net Acquired Cash Flow of $390M-$410M on the TV and Entertainment Segment; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair is the largest broadcaster in the U.S., and owns nearly 30 NBC affiliates; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $180 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP SBGI.O TO SELL 23 TV STATIONS AS PART OF EFFORT TO WIN APPROVAL FOR TRIBUNE MEDIA TRCO.N ACQUISITION — STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO BUY SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall, Cantwell Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 03/04/2018 – Trump Claims CNN, Network TV News Are `Worried’ About Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SEES COMPLETING SINCLAIR STATION BUYS 2H 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). International Investors holds 1.28% or 34.45M shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bank Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 371 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 6,400 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 26,274 were accumulated by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 6,258 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cim Inv Mangement Inc has invested 0.25% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Balyasny Asset Management has invested 0.52% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Millennium Mgmt Limited Company has 2.24 million shares. Private Tru Na invested in 0.32% or 17,292 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr accumulated 737 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Lc has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mai Mngmt invested 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 17,500 shares to 59,671 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.03M for 14.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 200,000 shares to 385,000 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 58,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.38 million for 30.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.