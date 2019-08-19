As Eog Res (EOG) Stock Value Declined, Wills Financial Group Has Lifted Holding by $398,620; Motco Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $533,869 as Share Price Declined

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 4,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 15,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 11,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $77.92. About 1.69M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Motco decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 10,073 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 227,909 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31 million, down from 237,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 16.98M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund by 70,900 shares to 249,633 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77M and $147.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,251 shares to 7,921 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.