As Eog Res (EOG) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Cut Its Stake; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Boosted Stake by $25.27 Million

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 5,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 68,920 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 74,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35M shares traded or 18.93% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX) by 299.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 214,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 285,590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.80 million, up from 71,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.48. About 468,262 shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68.5%-69.5%; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE SAYS “REMAIN COMMITTED TO SEEKING CHANGE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING” OF MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,793 shares to 22,904 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 7,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 20,800 shares to 20,900 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,900 shares, and cut its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).