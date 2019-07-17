As Eog Res (EOG) Stock Value Declined, Holder Allstate Trimmed Holding; Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $660,389

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 5,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,169 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 35,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $87. About 2.33M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 27,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97 million shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 49,326 shares to 107,004 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 8,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Inv Mngmt has invested 3.91% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 1.22M shares. Rdl Fincl, Virginia-based fund reported 21,975 shares. Marietta Invest Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,162 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price invested in 3.54% or 69,386 shares. Thomas White International Limited accumulated 6,218 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Lc reported 100,337 shares. Old Republic reported 1.06% stake. Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa reported 218,129 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 1.74% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 877,578 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc invested in 2.52% or 258,397 shares. 133,362 were accumulated by Somerville Kurt F. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc stated it has 48,987 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.15% or 1.67M shares in its portfolio. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 39,459 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.07 million for 14.80 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department reported 159 shares. Monetta invested in 1.03% or 15,000 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Lc accumulated 5,137 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 2,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership invested 2.57% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Andra Ap accumulated 45,100 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 1.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 32,140 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lifeplan Financial Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ariel Invests Limited Liability Company holds 615,223 shares. Beaconlight Cap Limited Liability owns 83,000 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 191,865 shares. Rmb Mgmt Lc owns 224,729 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. 163,538 are owned by Prudential Public Limited Com. Hightower Advisors Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 87,310 shares.

