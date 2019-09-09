As Eog Res (EOG) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; Lionstone Capital Management Boosted Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding by $2.33 Million

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 1.00 million shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q REV. $129.0M, EST. $118.9M; 24/04/2018 – Three More Six Flags Parks Coming to China; 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 89.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 54,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 6,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $619,000, down from 60,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.79M shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enservco Reports 2019 Second Quarter and Six-Month Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Case Shopify Shares Slide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wayfair at six-month low after disclosing note offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) At US$52.87? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Product Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 225,627 shares. 125 are held by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Co. Optimum Advisors has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Company reported 2,500 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.44% stake. Quantitative Inv Lc reported 68,600 shares. 12,088 are held by Finemark National Bank & Trust And. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 10,184 shares. Moreover, M&R Cap has 0.15% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc has 0.1% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). D L Carlson holds 0.72% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 26,026 shares. Argent Tru has 14,560 shares. Creative Planning owns 40,317 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $698.82M for 15.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) by 1.25 million shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $264.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 41,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.