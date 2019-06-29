As Eog Res (EOG) Stock Price Declined, Sanders Capital Has Lowered by $99.91 Million Its Holding; S Squared Technology Has Upped Fireeye (FEYE) Holding by $320,000

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 212,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 192,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 4.22M shares traded or 13.84% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 15/03/2018 – Tech Industry Watches FireEye’s Turnaround Effort; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 02/05/2018 – FireEye 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 15/05/2018 – Masters Capital Management LLC Exits Position in FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 158,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,719 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.43 million, down from 267,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.16. About 3.74M shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $235,851 activity.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.08M for 15.84 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69 billion and $23.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 1.79M shares to 4.75M shares, valued at $724.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.