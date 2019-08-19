As Eog Res (EOG) Stock Price Declined, Grisanti Capital Management Has Lifted by $504,165 Its Position; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Stock Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $723,560

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 18,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 297,023 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09 million, down from 315,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 1.36M shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: HSBC has 59 percent gender pay gap, biggest among; 09/05/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/04/2018 – ARGENTINA PUBLISHES DETAILS ON $1B REPO LINE W HSBC; 21/03/2018 – HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate; 04/05/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17.8 EUROS FROM 16.4 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – SPAIN’S HIGH COURT RELEASES BANK WHISTLEBLOWER FALCIANI FROM CUSTODY – EL PAIS; 09/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.9 FROM EUR 5.8; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl)-Sibanye Gold Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s HSBC joins the fintech fray with multi-account app; 04/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L – AS AT MARCH 31 2018 COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 14.5 PCT

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 5,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 32,715 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 27,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 478,099 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roku Inc by 11,097 shares to 49,663 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 8,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,963 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources’ Q2 production, revenues rise despite weaker pricing – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Group Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nordea Invest Management holds 0.02% or 94,389 shares in its portfolio. Beaconlight Capital Limited Liability Co holds 2.24% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 83,000 shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp Inc accumulated 26,026 shares. Putnam Invests Lc has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 224,729 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 0.02% or 4,358 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Company Lc has 5,247 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 27,492 shares stake. Moreover, Markston International Lc has 0.28% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Mai Mgmt has 0.11% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 23,547 shares. Bp Public Limited Company has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 60,000 shares. Ariel Ltd Liability Com has 0.73% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mackenzie owns 944,712 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 30,081 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability.