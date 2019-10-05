As Eog Res (EOG) Stock Declined, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Trimmed by $6.13 Million Its Stake; Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed Its Owens Corning New (OC) Position by $13.24 Million

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 65,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 104,416 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, down from 170,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 2.48M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 53.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 228,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 199,695 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.62M, down from 428,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 847,206 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 27/04/2018 – Owens Corning Completes Acquisition Of Guangde SKD Rock Wool Manufacture Co., Ltd., A Chinese Mineral Wool Manufacturer; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $419.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 104,439 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $12.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Long Pond LP accumulated 3.21M shares. Amp Investors Limited owns 66,540 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.23% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Stifel Fincl Corp reported 31,642 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 5,080 shares. British Columbia Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 39,932 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.21M shares. Cwm Lc holds 151 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 256,160 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank reported 357,200 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 17,103 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & stated it has 86,048 shares.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18M for 10.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 180,929 shares to 643,107 shares, valued at $25.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 46,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).